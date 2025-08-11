BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Sports

Pakistan slide in ICC ODI rankings after West Indies loss

BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2025 04:40pm
Image: AFP
Image: AFP

Pakistan have slipped one place to fifth in the latest ICC Men’s One Day International (ODI) rankings following their defeat against the West Indies in the ongoing three-match series.

According to the updated standings released on Monday, Pakistan now have 3,465 points, allowing Sri Lanka to move up to fourth with 4,009 points. The West Indies, meanwhile, climbed to ninth, pushing Bangladesh down to tenth.

India lead the ODI table with 4,471 points, followed by New Zealand (4,160) and Australia (3,473). South Africa occupy sixth position with 2,775 points, while Afghanistan remain seventh on 2,279 points.

Pakistan face fifth bowler dilemma ahead of West Indies decider

Pakistan’s recent ODI form has been inconsistent. They exited the ICC World Cup 2023 in the group stage, including a first-ever ODI loss to Afghanistan, a result that saw Babar Azam replaced as captain by Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan oversaw series victories away to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, but the side fell short in the home tri-nation final against New Zealand and failed to progress beyond the first round of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan later lost an away series to New Zealand and are now in the Caribbean, with their current series against the West Indies level at 1-1 ahead of the decider.

