Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

Pension, perks of a CJP: Senate provided with details

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday submitted a written response in the Senate during the question hour, providing details of the pension and perks of a chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) after retirement, as well as benefits provided to widows of the top jurists.

The law ministry informed the Parliament’s Upper House that the pension of the top judges was increased from Rs560,000 to Rs2.39 million between 2010 and 2024.

In 2010, a retired chief justice’s pension stood at Rs560,000 per month, which rose to Rs644,000 in 2011, Rs773,000 in 2012, Rs850,000 in 2013, Rs935,000 in 2014, Rs1.005 million in 2015, Rs1.105 million in 2016, Rs1.217 million in 2017, and Rs1.338 million in 2018.

The pension reached Rs1.452 million in 2021, Rs1.657 million in 2023, and increased to Rs2.39 million in 2024.

The ministry also presented details of perks given to a top jurist’s widow, which include the provision of a driver and a domestic servant.

