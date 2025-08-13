Bilawal inaugurates various development projects in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while inaugurating various development projects here, stated that special attention is being given to the city’s progress.

Addressing media on Tuesday here at Niaz Stadium, Bilawal criticized the past political neglect of Hyderabad, accusing previous administrations of divisive politics. He reiterated that the PPP’s goal is the city’s development and public service. Highlighting the Sindh Peoples Housing Project, he called it the world’s largest and Pakistan’s most transparent initiative, free from corruption. Under this project, 2.1 million concrete houses are being constructed across Sindh, with ownership rights granted to deserving families.

Bilawal noted that the PPP has established many educational institutions and universities in Sindh, with a goal to have a university in every district. He also mentioned that the Sindh Public Accounts Committee has recovered Rs20 billion through transparency, which is being reinvested in the province’s development.

Regarding Hyderabad’s airport, Bilawal stressed that the second-largest city in Sindh deserves an international airport and pledged to raise the issue with the federal government.

Commenting on terrorism in Balochistan, he condemned attacks on labourers and workers, stating efforts are under way to have these groups declared terrorist organisations by the United Nations to cut off their international funding.

On the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Bilawal highlighted the achievement of equal representation for all provinces in constitutional benches.

Addressing India’s water aggression, he affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its constitutional and legal rights but stressed the need for a modern irrigation system to address water scarcity.

Bilawal emphasized that democracy can only thrive when institutions operate within their mandates and politicians stick to politics, enabling the country to unite and progress. He urged collective efforts to address public issues, stating that the nation belongs to everyone, and every citizen has a role in its development.

Earlier, Bilawal inaugurated the state-of-the-art Khan Bahadur Hassan Ali Effendi Peoples Park, spanning 14 acres and designed as an urban forest with over 5,000 trees and 10,000 plants.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khuhro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Mayor Kashif Shoro, other provincial ministers, assembly members, PPP leaders, and a large number of citizens.

