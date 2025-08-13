Markets Print 2025-08-13
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 12, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 283.80 284.90 AED 77.28 77.55
EURO 328.95 331.10 SAR 75.53 75.85
GBP 380.96 383.21 INTERBANK 282.45 282.65
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments