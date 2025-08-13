BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 12, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               283.80   284.90    AED                77.28     77.55
EURO                328.95   331.10    SAR                75.53     75.85
GBP                 380.96   383.21    INTERBANK         282.45    282.65
JPY                                                        1.89      1.94
=========================================================================

