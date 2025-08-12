BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Aug 12, 2025
Pakistan opt to field in third ODI against West Indies

BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2025

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies in Tarouba city of West Indies.

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said he was not worried about losing the toss. He confirmed one change in the playing XI, with Naseem Shah replacing Shaheen Afridi.

For the West Indies, captain Shai Hope said his team was ready to take the opportunity to win the third ODI, and with it, the series, which West Indies have not won against Pakistan since 1992.

Pakistan slide in ICC ODI rankings after West Indies loss

One change for the home side as well, Romario Shepherd coming in for Jediah Blades.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Hasan Nawaz, 7 Hussain Talat, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmad.

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (Capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Justin Greaves, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales.

More to follow.

