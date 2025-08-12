BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Business & Finance

India’s HMEL plans to shut refinery for 40-day maintenance, sources say

NEW DELHI: India’s HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) plans to shut its Bathinda oil refinery in the northern Punjab...
Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 05:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) plans to shut its Bathinda oil refinery in the northern Punjab state for about 40 days from early November for maintenance, two sources familiar with the plan said.

Some units will also be upgraded during the shutdown, one source said. The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

HMEL did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The 226,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery is partly owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal.

State-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mittal Energy Investments Pvt Ltd own a 49% stake each in the project.

