Broad gains lift Sri Lankan shares

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.25% at 19,972.79
Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 04:58pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by broad-based gains led by communications services and real estate stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.25% at 19,972.79, rising for the fourth straight session.

Bogala Graphite Lanka PLC and Radiant Gems International PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 30.3% and 15%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 137.4 million shares from 105.9 million in the previous session.

Consumer staples, IT lift Sri Lankan shares higher

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.6 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($25.25 million) from 3.15 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 135.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.54 billion rupees, the data showed.

