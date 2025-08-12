BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2025 02:10pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,300 after a decline of Rs500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,184 after it lost Rs429.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,800 after a decline of Rs3,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,356 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $5, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs4,013.

