Gold price per tola falls Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,300 after a decline of Rs500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,184 after it lost Rs429.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,800 after a decline of Rs3,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,356 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $5, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs4,013.