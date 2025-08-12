BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.70 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (2.04%)
FCCL 49.91 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.79%)
FFL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
MLCF 85.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.55%)
NBP 142.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 186.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.81%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
SNGP 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.47%)
SSGC 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,702 Increased By 772.3 (0.53%)
KSE30 45,252 Increased By 148.1 (0.33%)
JGBs inch down amid caution for US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:02am

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds inched lower on Tuesday as investors awaited a key U.S. consumer inflation report later in the day to assess the outlook for interest rates.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.77% and the five-year yield rose 1 bp to to 1.045%.

Yields move inversely to bond prices.

“Investors cannot make active bets as they are not sure in which way the price data will move,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

The market also awaited an auction for five-year bonds in the next session, which may witness a stable outcome.

“The auction will not receive strong demand given the current level of the five-year bond yield. But there is little upward pressure on the yields, so there will not be any negative surprise,” Hasegawa said.

Also, the auction may be supported by demand from pension funds, which need to rebalance their portfolios amid a sharp recent rally in Japanese stocks.

Pension funds, such as the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), have allocation targets for each asset in their portfolios. When stocks rise, they need to boost bond holdings to maintain that composition.

Both Japan’s Nikkei share average and the broader Topix rose to a record high on Tuesday.

The 10-year JGBs have not been traded as of 0450 GMT.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.52%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 3.090%.

