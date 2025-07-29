BML 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
MLCF 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
NBP 123.01 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.97%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
TRG 58.12 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (5.5%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,360 Increased By 77.8 (0.54%)
BR30 39,913 Increased By 13 (0.03%)
KSE100 140,159 Increased By 778.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 42,841 Increased By 212.8 (0.5%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 2-year bonds rise after strong auction outcome

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 12:10pm

TOKYO: Japan’s two-year government bonds rose on Tuesday after a strong auction outcome, as the market viewed the current yield level as attractive given the uncertainties regarding the Bank of Japan’s rate hike path.

The two-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.82%.

Yields move inversely to bond prices.

The auction for two-year bonds saw a strong outcome, with the lowest accepted price being higher than market expectations.

“With uncertainties around Japan’s politics, there is a possibility that the BOJ may not raise its interest rates to 0.75% within this year,” said Ryoma Nagatomo, a senior fund manager at Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Management.

“Current level of the two-year bond yield factored in such expectations.”

Japan’s shorter-dated bond yields jumped last week on bets that the central bank may resume interest rate hikes by year-end as Japan struck a trade deal with the U.S. that imposes a 15% tariff on Japan’s exports.

The BOJ will hold its next policy meeting this week, though the market expects any rate increase will come in October or later.

“The October meeting might be the only chance for the BOJ to raise rates, because Japan’s inflation may slow toward the end of the year,” said Takashi Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Resona Asset Management’s fixed income investment division.

The BOJ may not be able to raise rates until next year when it confirms the trend of wages if it misses the October rate hike, he said.

The five-year yield fell 1 bp to 1.105%. The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 1.555%.

Swap rates indicate a 75% chance for the BOJ to raise rates by 25 bps to 0.75% at its December policy meeting.

JGBs Japanese government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 2-year bonds rise after strong auction outcome

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Read more stories