Pakistan

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

  • 50 Khawarij killed in four-day anti-infiltration operation
BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2025 10:25am

The security forces killed three more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob district along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The press release said that on night of August 10 and August 11, a deliberate sanitisation operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza, Zhob along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

The military’s media wing said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the khawarij.

Since the anti infiltration operation, 50 terrorists have been killed.

“The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

In May, DG ISPR Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused the ‘Afghan gentry’ of giving refuge to terrorists in lieu of money received from the Indian government.

Speaking to over 2,500 students from different universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who held a special sitting with him, he urged Afghanistan not to play into the hands of India.

