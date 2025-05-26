AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

NNI Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: Calling the people of Afghanistan brothers, DG ISPR Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Sunday accused the ‘Afghan gentry’ of giving refuge to terrorists in lieu of money received from the Indian government.

Speaking to over 2,500 students from different universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who held a special sitting with him, he urged Afghanistan not to play into the hands of India.

The DG ISPR said the time had come for Kashmir’s independence.

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

He further said that India was under the impression that Pakistan might not defend itself as there existed a gulf between its people and the armed forces. “But the nation, by standing with their armed forces, proved the enemy wrong,” he said, and added, “This was a strategic miscalculation on the part of India.”

Pakistanis, he went on to say, had always been like this and would remain so.

Lt Gen Chaudhry made it clear to India that if it attacked Pakistan again, the latter’s response would be even tougher.

“We decided to attack 26 sites in India,” the DG said, adding that the Pakistan Air Force destroyed those air bases from where the Indian Air Force’s jets flew to kill innocent Pakistani men, women and children.

“Likewise, we destroyed the brigade headquarters on whose orders shells were dropped on Muzaffarabad and which had resulted in the martyrdom of a seven-year-old Irtaza.”

Carrying national flags in their hands, the students shouted slogans of ‘Pakistan hamesha zindabad’ and ‘Kashmir bane ga Pakistan.’

The Pakhtun students, on the occasion, vowed that they would not spare the enemies of the country and inflict a humiliating defeat on them.

