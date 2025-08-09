Security forces kill 14 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

The security forces killed 14 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob district along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, a day after they killed 33 terrorists in the same region, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

The number of terrorists killed in the district over the past two days has now reached 47.

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District on 7-8 August 2025, during which thirty three khwarij were sent to hell; on night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitisation operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

“During the conduct of the operation, fourteen more Indian sponsored khwarij, were hunted down and successfully neutralized,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij. The number of khwarij killed in two days anti infiltration operation has risen to 47, it added.

“The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

New Delhi has often been criticised for backing terrorism across the border.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for killing the terrorists, saying the security forces personnel put their lives at stake to foil terrorists’ infiltration attempt and thwarted their nefarious designs.

“The entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism. We are committed to eradicate every kind of terrorism from the country,” he said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for sending 14 more terrorists of “Fitna-e-Hindustan” to hell near Sambaza, close to the Pak-Afghan border.

Minister Naqvi praised the professional capabilities of the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists.

“The nation views the security forces’ successes against these terrorists with admiration,” he said.

He added that the security forces have brought to a dreadful end the Indian-sponsored terrorists involved in spreading unrest in Balochistan.

“By acting swiftly, security forces have eliminated 47 terrorists of ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’ in just two days,” said Naqvi.

He stated that the timely actions of the security forces foiled a heinous plot to sabotage peace in Balochistan.