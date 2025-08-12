Minister reviews cotton production plan for upcoming season

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a meeting of the Cotton Committee to review the national cotton production plan for the upcoming season, said a press release.

The session focused on evaluating the performance of the previous crop year, identifying key challenges, and finalising strategies to ensure a sustainable increase in cotton yield and quality.

The minister was briefed on lessons learned from the previous season, with special reference to the positive impact of early sowing on crop performance. It was noted that timely availability of quality seed, adequate water supply, and effective pest management were critical to achieving better results.

Participants highlighted that climate change effects, pest infestations, declining cultivation area, and price fluctuations remain significant challenges for the sector.

The meeting emphasised several priority actions, including ensuring the availability of certified high-yield cotton seed, maintaining uninterrupted supply chains for pesticides and fertilisers, and strengthening extension services through both public and private initiatives, including digital advisory platforms.

The importance of farmer training, technology transfer, and adoption of climate-smart practices was underlined to enhance resilience against environmental stresses. The committee also discussed promoting profitable crop rotations and introducing market stabilisation measures to safeguard farmer incomes.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to revitalising cotton as a cornerstone of the rural economy and the textile industry.

He stressed that cotton remains vital for national exports, food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

He urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination to implement the agreed measures, overcome production constraints, and meet the national targets for the upcoming season.

