Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, a senior puisne judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Monday, openly criticised monetary corruption in various state institutions, including the judiciary, asserting that he knows exactly which judges are involved in such practices. Justice Kayani also remarked while hearing a case related to the recruitment of patwaris — land record officers — in the federal capital, “I know exactly how money is being collected in institutions. Does the deputy commissioner not know who among his staff is corrupt?”

“Even the courts are part of this corrupt system. I know well which of our judges are involved. If they had the authority, they would legalise bribery,” the judge added.

During the proceedings, Justice Kayani expressed strong displeasure at the district administration for failing to comply with the court’s earlier orders regarding the appointment of patwaris on vacant posts. He stressed that such disregard for the law and systemic corruption were undermining governance and public trust.

A report containing details of alleged corruption and bribery in patwari offices was submitted to the court. Justice Kayani commented that he had seen the report and lamented the current state of affairs.

According to the report, patwaris had appointed personal clerks and were involved in taking bribes and engaging in corruption. The state counsel assured the court that all the issues would be resolved.

The judge stated that the court had issued an order regarding price determination in a land transaction case, but it has not been implemented. He asked as to why the chief commissioner and deputy commissioner of Islamabad are not enforcing the court’s order.

He said that the deputy commissioner is part of this system, and he is fully aware of what goes on all day. The judge said that he can call both the chief commissioner and the deputy commissioner to court and teach them the law in two minutes.

Justice Kayani warned that if his order was not implemented by the next hearing, the deputy commissioner and chief commissioner would appear before the court.

He said to the state counsel that he is refraining from issuing a strict order today based on his assurance. The IHC bench then directed implementation of its order and deferred the hearing until next Monday.

