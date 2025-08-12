BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

Iqra University hosts ‘Bunyan-ul-Marsoos’ interactive talk

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: As part of its ongoing Marka-e-Haq Independence Day celebrations, Iqra University’s Main Campus in Karachi hosted an engaging interactive session titled “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” with Brigadier Haris Nawaz (retd), former Minister for Home and Prisons, Government of Sindh, as the chief guest.

The event aimed to enlighten students on Pakistan’s historical resilience, geographical importance, and the significance of the Marka-e-Haq victory.

Addressing the audience, Brig. Haris Nawaz (retd) expressed his privilege to speak to Pakistan’s youth, urging them to celebrate Independence Day with pride and unity. Highlighting recent developments he referred to the recent statements from the Indian military as “a mere joke” and emphasised Pakistan’s maturity and commitment to peace: “They called Pakistan an attacker, yet we remained silent to show the world that Pakistan is the most mature nuclear country and a peace-loving nation.”

Encouraging students to contribute to the nation’s growth, Haris Nawaz added:

“Things are improving in Pakistan. Even if you go abroad for higher studies, you must return and serve your homeland. Celebrate Independence Day with all your heart and show the world we are united.”

The Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Dr. Nassar Ikram, commended the enthusiastic participation of students and faculty: “We are delighted to organise a series of events to celebrate Independence Day. This year’s Independence Day will be celebrated with great zeal and unity and Iqra University has always promoted its faculty and students with equal dignity, irrespective of religion, region, language, caste, creed and ethnicity.”

Dr. Ikram spoke about the interfaith harmony event that is organised annually at Iqra University to foster peace, understanding, and cooperation between people of different religious faiths.

On the same day, Iqra University also inaugurated its two-day Job Fair 2025, attracting hundreds of leading local and international companies, including Bank Al-Habib, JS Bank, Gerry’s International, Muller & Phipps, Taj Group, Imtiaz, ChildLife Foundation, and The Citizen Foundation. The Job Fair provides students and graduates with a valuable platform to network with industry leaders, explore career opportunities, and showcase their skills.

The dual events reflect Iqra University’s commitment to nurturing patriotism, fostering career growth, and strengthening the link between academia and industry.

