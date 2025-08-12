PBF to hold ‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ expo on 14th

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum, Lahore chapter is holding a two-day “Mera Brand Pakistan” expo at the Lahore Expo Centre on August 14 and 15, with over 200 brands from 80 different Pakistani companies participating and showcasing their products through 175 stalls.

This two-day “Mera Brand Pakistan” will be a purely family festival, attracting large numbers of women, children, businesspeople, and the general public.

This was announced by the Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Engr Khalid Usman, Pakistan Business Forum Lahore President Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Abdul Wadood Alvi and others at a press conference here on Monday saying that under the slogan “Holding the Flag of Economic Freedom,” we are beginning a new struggle to project our country at global level and express our love to our homeland.

They said that 44 percent of our fellow Pakistanis live below the poverty line. The State of Pakistan runs on loans from the IMF and other global institutions. There is only one way out of poverty, destitution, mounting debt, and weak governance — that is for all of us, together, to launch a movement for economic growth and pull “Pakistan” out of this economic quagmire.

The Pakistan Business Forum Lahore has initiated such a movement for economic freedom and growth through this expo.

Throwing light on different programmes to be arranged as part of this expo, Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said a convoy of more than 400 heavy bike riders will depart from Minar-e-Pakistan for the national cause and project made in Pakistan products. The Expo is expected to draw between 150,000 and 200,000 visitors. Alongside the brand stalls, there will be several side-line programmes.

For women — who make up 54 percent of the population — special women empowerment programs will be held, including a “cooking and baking competition” to promote cottage industries, with prizes worth millions of rupees for encouragement.

For young entrepreneurs, there will be a “competition for new business ideas and start-ups”, with the launch of an interest-free microfinance loan program worth one million rupees.

The Mera Brand Pakistan “Knowledge and Learning Lounge” will host youth meet-ups with entrepreneurs from fifty different fields. Kids Entrepreneur stalls will also be set up.

He said a Halal Food Pakistan will also be arranged at the sidelines of this expo to project Pakistani food industry as global demand for Halal food is increasing every year. To promote industry–academia linkages and skills education, there will be a roundtable with education experts and business leaders in collaboration with Leads University.

A special “Entrepreneurs Counter” will guide those launching new brands and provide information regarding government institutions.

Urging the residents of Lahore to visit this expo, he disclosed visitors to the Expo will enjoy prizes worth millions of rupees, discounts on brand purchases, and free gifts to encourage local industries and brands.

Others who were present on this occasion included Asim Shafique Sheikh, Muaz Qazi, Zeeshan Bakhshi, Faisal Arshad, Waqas Arshad, Ch Sheraz kamboh, Rana Mushraf, Syed Umer Farooq, Tahir Majeed, Hafiz Malik Mehmood Ahmed and Ali Imran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025