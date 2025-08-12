‘Pakistan’s moment in Washington’

I would like to conclude my argument that I have advanced through a series of letters to the Editor carried by the newspaper on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and yesterday that this moment is different not because Washington has suddenly discovered new love for Pakistan, but because India has stumbled and Pakistan has — by design or by luck — stepped into the breach.

Unless Pakistan’s leadership develops a coherent strategy to lock in this goodwill, institutionalize its gains, and align its domestic governance with global expectations, the window will close as quickly as it opened. Trump’s administration has offered Islamabad a seat at the table; it is now up to Pakistan’s policymakers to decide whether they will merely savor the invitation or use it to shape a future where Pakistan’s role in global affairs is secure, respected, and beneficial to its people.

Qamar Bashir

