BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Paris wheat slips

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

HAMBURG/PARIS: Euronext wheat edged down on Monday as traders adjusted positions before widely followed US government crop forecasts, while recent hopes of more French exports cooled. September wheat on Euronext fell 0.8% to 194.75 euros ($225.72) a metric ton at 1523 GMT and December fell 0.7% to 197.75 euros a ton, with both positions holding below the psychological 200 euro threshold.

September futures last week found some support in short-covering by investors, while dealers said they expected to see more bouts of short-covering prior to this Friday’s expiry of options.

Supply pressure persisted ahead of monthly US Department of Agriculture supply-and-demand projections due on Tuesday, which will be closely watched for revisions to US corn and soybean production forecasts. “Given the size of open interest, funds are far from finished rolling their positions,” one dealer said. “Merchants seemed to have bought Matif (Euronext) in expectation of export business but that’s not happening.” Availability of French wheat after a brisk harvest that showed good yields and quality had fuelled talk of more French shipments.

However, after a recent loading for Tunisia, rumoured shipments for Thailand are yet to be confirmed, while exports from Russia were forecast to increase after a slow start.

Germany’s wheat harvest resumed on a wide scale over the weekend, as hot, sunny weather dried out grains after weeks of rain. “This week and next week is forecast to be hot and dry, so fast harvest progress is expected,” one German trader said.

“Belief is that German wheat suffered quality damage from rain, with expectations around 30% of Germany’s crop could only reach animal feed standard. But as Germany has a huge export surplus and the Black Sea is likely to dominate export sales in coming months, the world is unlikely to miss German wheat.”

Wheat Paris wheat

Comments

200 characters

Paris wheat slips

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories