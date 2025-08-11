Gulf shares muted on lower corporate earnings; US inflation in focus

Stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. July inflation data, while a slew of regional corporate earnings also weighed on the sentiment.

U.S. consumer prices, scheduled for Tuesday, will offer cues on the Federal Reserve’s path for rate cuts. A hotter-than-expected reading could dampen expectations for near-term interest rate reductions. Traders are currently pricing in about a 90% probability of easing in September and at least one more cut by year-end.

Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.3%, with most constituents in the red. Saudi Advanced Industries Co slumped 7% after the investment firm posted a second-quarter net loss, compared to profit a year earlier.

MBC Group slid 3.7% after reporting a 38% fall in quarterly net profit.

Among other losers, Almunajem Foods Co dropped 10% after the food products company reported a 51% year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit on Sunday.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was down 0.1%, with communication, real estate and financial stocks retreating. Emirates Central Cooling dropped 1.1% and bellwether Emaar Properties fell 0.7%.

Tolls operator Salik and state-run utility Dubai Electricity And Water Authority gained 1.1% and 0.4% respectively. DEWA reported an over-25% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index shed 0.1%, pressured by a 0.4% drop in Aldar Properties and a 4.3% loss in Ghitha Holding.

Dana Gas, however, rose 1.6% after the natural gas company reported a 1% increase in half-year net profit. However, its second-quarter profit dipped 11.8%.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, down 0.3% and telecoms services provider Ooredoo 1.3% lower.