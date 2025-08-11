BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 86.98 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.93%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.91%)
FCCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 163.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.78%)
MLCF 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
NBP 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PREMA 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 121.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.3%)
SSGC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,396 Increased By 1013.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 272.9 (0.61%)
Markets

Gulf shares muted on lower corporate earnings; US inflation in focus

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 02:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in Monday, as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. July inflation data, while a slew of regional corporate earnings also weighed on the sentiment.

U.S. consumer prices, scheduled for Tuesday, will offer cues on the Federal Reserve’s path for rate cuts. A hotter-than-expected reading could dampen expectations for near-term interest rate reductions. Traders are currently pricing in about a 90% probability of easing in September and at least one more cut by year-end.

Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.3%, with most constituents in the red. Saudi Advanced Industries Co slumped 7% after the investment firm posted a second-quarter net loss, compared to profit a year earlier.

MBC Group slid 3.7% after reporting a 38% fall in quarterly net profit.

Among other losers, Almunajem Foods Co dropped 10% after the food products company reported a 51% year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit on Sunday.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was down 0.1%, with communication, real estate and financial stocks retreating. Emirates Central Cooling dropped 1.1% and bellwether Emaar Properties fell 0.7%.

Tolls operator Salik and state-run utility Dubai Electricity And Water Authority gained 1.1% and 0.4% respectively. DEWA reported an over-25% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index shed 0.1%, pressured by a 0.4% drop in Aldar Properties and a 4.3% loss in Ghitha Holding.

Dana Gas, however, rose 1.6% after the natural gas company reported a 1% increase in half-year net profit. However, its second-quarter profit dipped 11.8%.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, down 0.3% and telecoms services provider Ooredoo 1.3% lower.

MENA Gulf Shares Most Gulf shares

