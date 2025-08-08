BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Markets

Amlak Finance and DEWA Lead Dubai's Recovery; Abu Dhabi edges lower

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Dubai index ended Friday on a positive note, led by investor optimism that U.S. interest rates could decline further this year, while Abu Dhabi headed in the opposite direction to finish lower.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would nominate Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran tofill a vacant seat at the Fed for a few months, while the White House seeks a permanent addition to the central bank’s governing board and continues its search for a new chair.

Miran holds similar views to Trump, who has berated Chair Jerome Powell for being “too late” in cutting interest rates, even though growth is holding up and inflation is ticking higher.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf, where most currencies, including the UAE dirham, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main index rebounded on Friday, recovering from two sessions of losses with the index settling 0.3% higher.

Gains were underpinned by a 5.3% surge in Amlak Finance and a 0.6% increase in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation.

State-run utility giant Dubai Electricity And Water Authority rose 0.4% after second-quarter net profit jumped more than 25% to 2.26 billion dirhams ($615.3 million).

Gulf equities end mixed on corporate earnings; Egypt on new record high

By contrast Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index slipped 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.2% decline in Sharjah-based Dana Gas and a 2% decline in UAE’s largest telecom provider Emirates Telecommunication Group (better known as E&).

Dana Gas reported a 12% decrease in its second-quarter net profit to AED 112 million ($30.5 million) on the back of reduced oil production volumes.

Losses in the index were offset by a 0.8% rise in hypermarket operator Lulu Retail Holdings and a 1.7% gain in data analytical firm Alpha Data ahead of their earnings next week.

Oil - a key contributor to Gulf economies - was stable at 0.69% to $66.89 a barrel by 1140 GMT.

-------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI     down 0.1% to 10,312
 DUBAI        DFMGI up 0.3% to 6,149
-------------------------------------


