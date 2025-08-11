Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

Mari Energies Limited posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs65.38 billion in the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), a decline of over 15% year-on-year (YoY) compared to PAT of Rs77.29 billion in the last fiscal year.

Its Board of Directors (BoD) in a meeting held on Friday reviewed the financial performance of the company for the period ended on June 30, 2025. During the meeting, the BoD announced a final cash dividend for the year at Rs21.7 per share, i.e. 217%.

As per the latest consolidated financials, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs54.45 per share, against Rs64.37 per share in SPLY.

The decline in profit was attributed to lower revenue and higher expenses incurred during the period.

MARI’s gross sales decreased by over 2% to Rs200.2 billion as compared to Rs204.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

The E&P net sales in FY25 stood at Rs177.1 billion, down nearly 3% YoY.

Cost of sales (including royalty and operating and administrative expenses) jumped to Rs76.7 billion in FY25, as compared to Rs58 billion recorded in the previous year, an increase of over 32%.

During the period, MARI’s total expenses rose to Rs100.4 billion, as compared to Rs80.5 billion in FY24, registering an increase of nearly 25%.

The profit before tax of MARI decreased nearly 20%, clocking in at Rs88.6 billion as compared to Rs110.4 billion in FY24.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, Mari Energies Limited is the second largest natural gas producer.

In FY25, the MARI’s reserve-to-production ratio (R/P) stands at an all-time high of 20 years, the company informed its stakeholders in its notice to the bourse.

“With Mari lease extension, enhanced production capacity and strong reserves base, the company will continue to play its pivotal role in ensuring food security and wider energy security of the country for the foreseeable future,” it said.

During the period, the company achieved the highest ever hydrocarbon sales of 39.13 MMBOE as compared to 39.01 MMBOE last year, despite curtailments due to excess RLNG and delay in the start-up of production from the Waziristan Block.

It added that MariMinerals target drilling in EL-322 & 323 started in August 2025. “The minerals portfolio in the Chaghi district is further enriched by significant expansion via strategic acquisitions,” it said.

On the technology front, MARI shared that the construction of the first 5MW data centre in Islamabad is currently underway. Meanwhile, progress for a second data centre in Karachi remains on track.