BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.91%)
DCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 180.23 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.76%)
FCCL 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
HUBC 163.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.58%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.96%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
NBP 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.93%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
PPL 187.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
PREMA 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
SNGP 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
SSGC 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,004 Increased By 138.7 (0.93%)
BR30 42,470 Increased By 174.8 (0.41%)
KSE100 146,244 Increased By 861.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 44,859 Increased By 244.7 (0.55%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at highest in nearly 2 years, says MPOB

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:31am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil tocks rose to their highest level in almost two years in July, increasing 4.02% over the month to 2.11 million metric tons as robust production outpaced an increase in demand, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production was up 7.09% in July from June to 1.81 million tons, the highest since September last year, while palm oil exports increased by 3.82% to 1.31 million tons after a large fall in June, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 2.25 million tons, with output seen at 1.83 million tons and exports at 1.3 million tons.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at highest in nearly 2 years, says MPOB

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

Read more stories