BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-10

Malaysian palm oil futures climb

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, snapping a two-week losing streak, supported by expectations of stronger demand from key markets in August.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 14 ringgit, or 0.33%, to 4,254 ringgit ($1,004.49) a metric ton at the close. The contract rose 0.21% this week. Some demand looks to be returning in August for both crude palm oil and refined products, said Paramalingam Supram-aniam, director at brokerage Pelindung Bestari. “Overall, I believe demand in August should be a bit higher than July,” he said. Cargo surveyors are expected to release their August 1-10 export estimates on Monday.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract fell 0.31%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.09%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.45%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were stable but poised for the steepest weekly losses since late June on a tariff-hit economic outlook and a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.12% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil soyoil Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange

