Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), is undertaking an official visit to the United States.

During the visit, he has engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as, members of the Pakistani diaspora.

In Tampa, COAS attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

COAS lauded General Kurilla’s exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation, and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges.

COAS also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed. He extended an invitation to General Caine to visit Pakistan. On the sidelines, COAS interacted with Chiefs of Defence from friendly nations.

During an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, COAS urged them to remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments. The diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s progress and development.

COAS Pak US ties US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir US military leadership US political leadership

