India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during an extensive address to the Pakistani community in the United States, has hailed overseas Pakistanis as a vital national asset, highlighted foreign policy achievements, and urged collective efforts to shape the country’s future.

Calling it an honour to meet Pakistanis living in the US, Field Marshal Munir described overseas citizens as a source of pride and dignity, who are just as enthusiastic and patriotic as those living in the homeland.

He dismissed the term “brain drain” as a misrepresentation, saying overseas Pakistanis are in fact a “brain gain” whose talent, resources, and global engagement contribute to the country’s progress. He praised their commitment, noting that they are often the first to respond to calls for help during natural disasters or crises.

Field Marshal underscores potential for broader US-Pakistan ties

The Army Chief’s visit — his second to the US in just one and a half months — was described as marking “a new dimension” in Pak-US relations.

He said the objective of these interactions was to take the bilateral relationship on a constructive, sustainable, and positive path.

He expressed optimism about a possible trade agreement with Washington, which, if finalised, could bring “huge investments” to Pakistan.

COAS Gen Munir also highlighted the implementation of various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China to promote economic cooperation and investment.

Turning to regional security, Munir levelled strong criticism at India, accusing its intelligence agency RAW of orchestrating trans-national terrorist activities. He cited the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada, the trial of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar, and the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as prominent examples.

He said India’s attempt to project itself as a “Vishvaguru” was far removed from reality, and its actions had become a cause of serious global concern.

The Army Chief condemned India’s recent unprovoked aggression, which he said, under shameful pretexts, violated Pakistan’s sovereignty, martyred innocent civilians, and pushed the region “to the brink of a dangerously flaming war.

He revealed that it was the strategic leadership of US President Donald Trump that helped stop an impending India-Pakistan war and averted several other global conflicts.

Pakistan, he said, responded resolutely and forcefully to Indian provocations, successfully preventing a wider confrontation. Despite this, he warned, India “remains determined to create instability in the region” and reiterated that any future aggression would be met with a befitting reply.

On Kashmir, Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding stance that the territory is not an internal matter of India but an unfinished international agenda.

Quoting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s famous words, he said Kashmir is the “jugular vein” of Pakistan. He stressed that there are multiple UN Security Council resolutions supporting the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, and Pakistan fully endorses these international commitments.

The Army Chief also addressed other pressing global and regional issues, condemning the ongoing genocide in Gaza as one of the worst human tragedies of recent times, with severe consequences for both global and regional stability.

He warned about multiple terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, including what he referred to as Fitna al-Khawarij that continue to target Pakistan.

Field Marshal Munir emphasised that Pakistan is currently the last bulwark against terrorism and vowed that there is no sympathy for terrorists — all of whom will face justice with full force. He linked the country’s future prosperity to the contributions of Pakistanis worldwide; noting that with 64 percent of the nation’s population comprising youth, there is immense potential to drive national growth and innovation.

On the role of technology and communication, COAS Munir said that while social media has become a powerful tool, it is also exploited by anti-national elements to spread manufactured chaos. Quoting a verse from the Holy Quran, he urged the public to verify information before acting on it, warning against the dangers of misinformation. He noted that the thinking, relationships, and priorities of the new generation differ from the past, and understanding this change is essential to progress.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and security achievements, particularly against India, the Army Chief credited these successes to “the mercy of Allah Almighty, the collective efforts of the nation, the foresight and perseverance of the political leadership, and the professionalism of our brave armed forces.”