Field Marshal underscores potential for broader US-Pakistan ties

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has underscored the immense potential for a broader, multidimensional relationship with the US built upon mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and economic interdependence.

During his official visit to the United States, the COAS held a comprehensive and candid exchange with senior scholars, analysts, policy experts, and representatives of leading international media outlets in Washington D.C, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release today.

“The interaction with prominent U.S. think tanks and representatives of the strategic affairs institutions, provided an opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s principled stance on key regional and global issues, and to deepen understanding of Pakistan’s strategic outlook,” ISPR said.

The discussion further included an evaluation of the long-standing Pakistan and the US partnership and the COAS underlined the historical convergences between the two nations, particularly “in areas such as counter-terrorism, regional security, and economic development”.

Moreover, the Field Marshal alluded to the details and analysis of the Maarka e Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and elaborated on Pakistan’s perspective on terrorism, noting the malign influence of certain regional actors in sponsoring and perpetuating terrorism as a tool of hybrid warfare.

COAS, Trump discuss trade, crypto

The COAS also emphasized that Pakistan has been on the front lines of the global war against terrorism, having rendered immense sacrifices both human and economic in pursuit of a safer and more secure world.

He shed light on Pakistan’s remarkable untapped potential, particularly in the domains of information technology, agriculture, and its vast and underexploited reserves in the mining and mineral sectors.

The army chief invited international partners to explore collaborative opportunities in these sectors to unlock shared prosperity.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump in a meeting with the COAS lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states.

During the meeting, the army chief conveyed the deep appreciation of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis.

“The COAS acknowledged President Trump’s statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community,” said the statement.

The two sides also discussed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies.