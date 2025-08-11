Re0.25pc appreciation

KARACHI: Rupee gained further against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it appreciated by Re0.25 or 0.09 percent during the previous week.

The local unit closed at 282.47, against 282.72 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.2 billion in July 2025, the SBP data showed.

Remittances increased by 7.4 percent year over year, compared to $3 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were down 6 percent, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $72 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.2 billion as of August 1, 2025. The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.50 billion, including $5.3 billion held by commercial banks.

Pakistan’s budget deficit was recorded at Rs6.17 trillion, i.e. 5.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), during the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 9-year low, showed data released by the Ministry of Finance.

A summary of consolidated federal and provincial fiscal operations for July-June 2024-25, released by the Finance Division during the previous week showed that total revenue stood at Rs17.997 trillion (15.7 percent of the GDP) against the total expenditure of Rs24.165 trillion (21.1 percent of the GDP) during the fiscal year, hence budget deficit has been recorded at Rs6.168 trillion (5.38 percent of the GDP).

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 76 paise for buying and 40 paise for selling against USD, closing at 283.86 and 284.90, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 5.91 rupees for buying and 6.40 rupees for selling, closing at 330.10 and 332.20, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 16 paise for buying and 15 paise for selling, closing at 77.29 and 77.55, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 22 paise for buying and 15 paise for selling, closing at 75.53 and 75.85, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.47

Offer Close Rs. 282.66

Bid Open Rs. 282.72

Offer Open Rs. 282.91

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 283.86

Offer Close Rs. 284.90

Bid Open Rs. 284.62

Offer Open Rs. 285.30

=========================================

