BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-11

TDAP organises series of seminars to boost maize exports

Press Release Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced a series of specialized seminars aimed at empowering local maize growers and exporters to capitalize on the newly finalized maize export protocol with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

These events, scheduled for August 11, 12, and 13, 2025, will take place in Punjab’s key corn-producing districts of Mailsi, Okara, and Sahiwal, respectively, with an additional session planned in Vehari to further engage stakeholders in the region.

Following the recent finalization of the maize protocol with GACC, these seminars are designed to prepare Pakistani stakeholders to meet China’s stringent quality and compliance standards, ensuring sustained access to the world’s largest maize market, valued at $9.01 billion in imports in 2023. This presents a significant opportunity to boost Pakistan’s agricultural exports and increase foreign exchange earnings.

The seminars, organized in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, Punjab, will provide comprehensive guidance on GACC registration procedures, compliance requirements, and quality certifications essential for successful exports. Participants will gain insights into emerging opportunities in the Chinese market and acquire tools to enhance competitiveness in this high-value market.

The sessions will also address critical challenges such as phytosanitary standards, pest management, including Khapra beetle, fungal contamination, and aflatoxin control to ensure product safety and quality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Corn Exports Maize TDAP GACC maize export seminars maize growers

Comments

200 characters

TDAP organises series of seminars to boost maize exports

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories