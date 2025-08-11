TDAP organises series of seminars to boost maize exports

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced a series of specialized seminars aimed at empowering local maize growers and exporters to capitalize on the newly finalized maize export protocol with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

These events, scheduled for August 11, 12, and 13, 2025, will take place in Punjab’s key corn-producing districts of Mailsi, Okara, and Sahiwal, respectively, with an additional session planned in Vehari to further engage stakeholders in the region.

Following the recent finalization of the maize protocol with GACC, these seminars are designed to prepare Pakistani stakeholders to meet China’s stringent quality and compliance standards, ensuring sustained access to the world’s largest maize market, valued at $9.01 billion in imports in 2023. This presents a significant opportunity to boost Pakistan’s agricultural exports and increase foreign exchange earnings.

The seminars, organized in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, Punjab, will provide comprehensive guidance on GACC registration procedures, compliance requirements, and quality certifications essential for successful exports. Participants will gain insights into emerging opportunities in the Chinese market and acquire tools to enhance competitiveness in this high-value market.

The sessions will also address critical challenges such as phytosanitary standards, pest management, including Khapra beetle, fungal contamination, and aflatoxin control to ensure product safety and quality.

