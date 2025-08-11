Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday addressed rumours of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, stating that the party would approach the legal fraternity regarding the potential legislation.

After passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment last year, the government had been planning to table another amendment, colloquially known as the 27th Amendment, aimed at reforming local governments and “addressing issues skipped in previous legislation”.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker stated that there is “new drama” surrounding the legislation.

“In this case, we will approach the lawyers’ community regarding this legislation,” Qaiser said. “We will begin by meeting with the Islamabad Bar this month.”

Referring to a “schedule of activities” for this month, Qaiser said that the PTI will also arrange an engagement with foreign diplomats and embassies, as well as a seminar.

The PTI leader also assailed the manner in which the country is being governed, branding it “illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic”.

“The country is practically under martial law and decisions are being made based on personal preferences,” Qaiser stated. “The country cannot be run under this hybrid system we have right now.

“We have decided that we will use all available forums — parliament, the courts, the public — to take our struggle against injustice and oppression forward.”

