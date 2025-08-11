BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Print 2025-08-11

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Recorder Report Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday addressed rumours of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, stating that the party would approach the legal fraternity regarding the potential legislation.

After passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment last year, the government had been planning to table another amendment, colloquially known as the 27th Amendment, aimed at reforming local governments and “addressing issues skipped in previous legislation”.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker stated that there is “new drama” surrounding the legislation.

Joint session approves 4 bills amid PTI protest

“In this case, we will approach the lawyers’ community regarding this legislation,” Qaiser said. “We will begin by meeting with the Islamabad Bar this month.”

Referring to a “schedule of activities” for this month, Qaiser said that the PTI will also arrange an engagement with foreign diplomats and embassies, as well as a seminar.

The PTI leader also assailed the manner in which the country is being governed, branding it “illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic”.

“The country is practically under martial law and decisions are being made based on personal preferences,” Qaiser stated. “The country cannot be run under this hybrid system we have right now.

“We have decided that we will use all available forums — parliament, the courts, the public — to take our struggle against injustice and oppression forward.”

PTI Leader Asad Qaiser Addresses Rumors of 27th Constitutional Amendment

Asad Qaiser, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, announced on Sunday that the party will consult with the legal community regarding the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment. The amendment, which follows the 26th Constitutional Amendment passed last year, reportedly aims to reform local governments and address outstanding legislative issues.

During a press conference in Islamabad, the former National Assembly speaker called the new legislation a “drama” and outlined the PTI’s plan of action. He stated that the party will meet with the Islamabad Bar this month as a first step.

Qaiser also mentioned a series of upcoming activities for the month, including a seminar and an engagement with foreign diplomats and embassies.

In his remarks, Qaiser was critical of the current government, calling it “illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic.” He claimed that the country is essentially under martial law, with decisions being made based on personal whims rather than established procedures. He stated that the PTI will utilize all available platforms—parliament, the courts, and public forums—to oppose what he described as injustice and oppression.

