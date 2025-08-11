BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-11

Govt’s decision to reverse harsh measures of budget appreciated

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: Former Vice President of FPCCI and Patron-in-Chief of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce, Shabnam Zafar, have expressed satisfaction over the government’s decision to reverse the harsh measures announced in the Federal Budget 2025-2026 against the business community.

She appreciated the efforts of former caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz, UBG Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer, and FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh for presenting the concerns before Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officials.

Shabnam Zafar stated that the budget had included several tax enforcement measures that were extremely harmful to the country’s business, industrial, and trade activities. These measures had created an atmosphere of fear among the business community. However, through a formal consultation process, detailed discussions were held on key issues such as Section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, Section 21(S) of the Income Tax Act, e-invoicing, Section 8B, and Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act.

She added that not only were these matters thoroughly discussed, but nearly all issues were now amicably resolved with the government. The business community across Pakistan expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and all concerned ministers and senior officials for timely resolution of the issues in the national interest. As a result of these negotiations, all relevant notices and circulars have now been issued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Taxes FBR business community Budget 2025 26 Shabnam Zafar

Comments

200 characters

Govt’s decision to reverse harsh measures of budget appreciated

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories