Aug 11, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-11

Musical programme at Rani Bagh: Governor praises Sindh govt

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2025 07:54am

HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori arrived in Hyderabad today, where he addressed a press conference at a local hotel. He expressed gratitude to the journalist community for their consistent cooperation and extensive coverage on each of his visits to the city.

Speaking about the purpose of his current visit, the Governor said that today’s program is part of the 14th August Independence Day celebrations and the “Battle of Truth” Marka-e-Haq series of events.

Governor Sindh noted that just as the Governor House had hosted renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan earlier, today the people of Hyderabad will enjoy the performance of celebrated artist Ali Zafar at Bagh-e-Mustafa, Latifabad. The event will be a grand, colourful musical evening, complete with digital screens displaying the “Battle of Truth” Marka e Haq festivities, and decorations matching those at the Governor House. He congratulated the Sindh Government for the successful musical programme held earlier at Rani Bagh, calling it a vibrant part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Governor Sindh stated that whether it is musical shows like the one at Rani Bagh, today’s mega event at Bagh-e-Mustafa, or the IT courses being launched, the good days for the people of Hyderabad have already begun. Regarding IT courses, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced that all preparations have been completed, 1,000 computers have been purchased for the computer labs, and over 50 faculty members have been appointed.

The first phase will be launched at the university previously established by MQM, while discussions are ongoing with the Divisional Commissioner and Mayor Hyderabad for a permanent venue. Out of 50,000 students, 22,000 are already earning 600 US dollars per month through these initiatives.

Highlighting the unique features of today’s event, the Governor announced that Bagh-e-Mustafa will host a world record-breaking fireworks display lasting one hour and twenty minutes. He praised the dedication of the organizing team, who have been working day and night for the past five days to ensure flawless arrangements. Our MPAs and MNAs are making every effort to make this musical program a success. He added. Next event will be held at Pakka Qila, as we continue moving forward with the mission of the ‘Battle of Truth’, he said.

Governor Sindh also provided updates on the Hyderabad Development Package, confirming that Rs. 5 billion has already been received in the first phase through PIDCL, with another Rs. 5 billion to follow in the second phase.

Development projects have been handed over to contractors, and work will be carried out under the supervision of PIDCL, in accordance with schemes submitted by MNAs. He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to provide employment opportunities for the people of Hyderabad.

The people of Hyderabad will themselves witness how close this city is to my heart. The doors of the Governor House are always open to them. Development projects funded through MPAs’ and MNAs’ allocations will be carried out under my direct supervision, Governor Sindh assured.

Governor Sindh further announced that next week, two inactive hospitals of the international relief organisation Red Cross in Hyderabad will be made operational, with visits arranged for the Consul General. The Governor also revealed plans to invite more than seven Federal Ministers to Hyderabad’s Chambers of Commerce to discuss development projects and consult with the business community.

Governor Kamran Tessori concluded by reaffirming his mission, we are united and moving forward with full determination to work for the people of Hyderabad and Karachi. Whether it is a matter of resources, employment, or admissions in universities and colleges, any shortcomings will be eliminated. We want to uplift Hyderabad and Karachi, and we are working for the progress of our local areas, the province, and the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Governor Sindh Kamran tessori Marka e Haq Musical programme Rani Bagh

