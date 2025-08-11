Balochistan train service suspended: IED explosion derails five Jaffar Express coaches

QUETTA: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast derailed five coaches of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express in Balochistan on Sunday, Railways confirmed in yet another attack targeting the train.

The IED blast took place on a train track near Quetta’s Spezand Railway Station on Sunday morning, the railways said in a press release. It added that five coaches of the 39-Up Jaffar Express train, which runs from Quetta to Peshawar, had been derailed while all passengers remained safe.

“Railway and security teams are present at the scene, and rescue operations have begun,” the statement said.

It said the railway administration will bring passengers back to Quetta in light of the security situation, adding that train operations from Quetta will resume after authorities provide security clearance.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi condemned the attack. “Terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve,” Abbasi said in a statement issued by railways.

Abbasi stated that the attack on Jaffar Express was a well-planned act and part of a foreign conspiracy. He emphasised that if authorities had prior intelligence about the attack, preventive measures would have been taken.

The Minister reiterated that Pakistan continues to face terrorism, and all global powers, including China, the US, and Pakistan, stand united against terrorism. He confirmed that all passengers have been rescued from the train, while efforts are underway to evacuate more.

While the cause of today’s blast is yet to be officially confirmed, the attack has raised fresh concerns about the security of railway routes in Balochistan’s remote and volatile regions.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister said that owing to poor security conditions train operation being suspended in Balochistan for some days.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi has stated that Peshawar to Quetta Jaffar Express service will remain suspended from August 10 to 13, while Peshawar bound Jaffar Express from Quetta to remain suspended from 11-14 August.

Meanwhile, Karachi to Quetta Bolan Mail’s operation has been suspended from August 10 to 15, railway minister said. He said the train operation from Quetta will be resumed after issuance of the security clearance.