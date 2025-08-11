Alarming normalisation of vaping in Pakistani youth

In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a concerning rise in flavoured vape use among youth and children. Public health experts warn that this alarming trend can spiral into a major crisis. These devices come in tempting flavours like mango, berry, bubblegum etc. and are sold in colourful packaging that often appeals to teens. What began as a perceived “cool” alternative to smoking is now raising alarm among public health experts.

There are several factors driving this trend. Flavours of vapes mask the bitter taste of nicotine and make vaping attractive to beginners. Vaping is widely promoted online via Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where influencers and vape shops market directly to young audiences. These platforms use trendy videos and promotional content to normalize vaping, often ignoring its health consequences. This results in a sharp rise in nicotine use among youth.

According to a recent study conducted by the PNR Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences among college and university students in Karachi, nearly 50 percent of students aged 16–19 had tried vaping. In Pakistan’s schools and colleges, teachers are noticing early signs of nicotine addiction. These include students showing mood swings, irritability, and trouble in concentrating.

School counsellors are also raising concerns about a growing number of cases where students admit to using vapes regularly, pointing toward deepening dependency.

Vapes are being marketed as safer than cigarettes, but they still contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals. These include formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, heavy metals and diacetyl which have been linked to lung damage, including popcorn lungs, heart issues and even genetic harm. Fruity flavour in vapes are the same chemicals causing irreversible damage to the lungs.

Doctors are now seeing teenagers with lung damage they’d normally only find in 70-year-olds. Nicotine exposure in teenagers can disrupt brain development, which leads to problems with attention, learning, and impulse control. They may also make teens more prone to addiction to other drugs.

Research shows that the adolescent brain is more sensitive to nicotine, and exposure during this period can have long-lasting effects that carry into adulthood. Health professionals warn that vaping is not harmless. It risks becoming a training ground for lifelong nicotine dependence.

What may begin as occasional use among youth often leads to habitual consumption. It creates a cycle that becomes difficult to break. Many young users do not view vapes as harmful due to the way they are advertised as safe or modern alternatives. This misconception is dangerous.

Experts and NGOs in Pakistan are now calling for a stronger government action. They recommend banning all flavoured vapes, ensuring age restrictions, regulating or licensing vendors, and putting clear health warnings in Urdu and regional languages. But unlike the text-heavy warnings on cigarette packs, which get ignored routinely, these messages must be redesigned for impact. They should be short, visual, and strategically placed on platforms where teens actually spend time.

Schools should include vaping awareness in health education programmes, and parents need support in spotting signs like fruity smells, frequent use of lip balm (to cover dryness caused by vaping), increased secrecy, or sudden behaviour changes. Early targeted awareness is the key, before vaping becomes normalized among preteens.

Within Pakistan, provinces like Punjab have recognized youth vaping as a public health emergency and begun taking action. In June 2025, the Punjab Government imposed a province-wide ban on the sale and use of vapes, e-cigarettes, and nicotine pouches.

However, the Lahore High Court later issued a ruling in July 2025 which temporarily blocked the enforcement of this ban until formal legislation is enacted. This allowed many vape shops to continue operating in the meantime. At the federal level, there are currently no unified laws that clearly ban or regulate the sale, advertising, or import of vapes in Pakistan. Neither the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) nor the Ministry of National Health Services has issued specific, enforceable guidelines regarding e-cigarette or vape distribution.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also not imposed specific import restrictions or taxation policies. This allows these products to flow unchecked through both legal and informal channels. This vacuum causes the unregulated vape market to thrive, with no age-verification, content standards, or advertising controls. Without cohesive federal regulation, the flavoured vape market will likely continue to grow, often through online sales or unregulated import channels. That means more teens may start vaping, with unknown long-term health effects that could be quite devastating.

More disturbing is the emergence of a black-market ecosystem where students sell vapes to each other at school after purchasing them through Instagram sellers or arranging deliveries through courier services with no age checks. This growing network makes enforcement nearly impossible. It is no longer just a health issue ­­ it’s a public safety risk operating in plain sight.

This crisis demands immediate and unwavering attention from policymakers, educators, and health agencies alike. Without a national database, real-time data and long-term studies within the Pakistani context, the country is flying blind in a storm. The longer the state delays a centralized and science-driven response, the more this crisis will escalate across the country’s youth population.

To protect Pakistan’s young generation, targeted strategies are needed. All flavoured e-liquids should be banned, with sales restricted to licensed, age-verified vendors. Strong health warnings must be enforced alongside nationwide public awareness campaigns. Support for local research on the health impacts of vaping in Pakistan is essential. Counselling for addicted youth should be provided.

A dedicated task force led by the Ministry of National Health Services in collaboration with PEMRA should regulate vape-related content in media and online platforms.

Flavoured vapes may be seen as fun, but they hide serious health threats. Unless Pakistan acts fast, with clear national rules and public education, this wave of youth vaping could leave a lasting mark on its next generation. As nicotine addiction quietly spreads through school corridors and digital platforms, the need for decisive and preventive policy becomes more critical each day. Will we wait for our hospitals to overflow with young patients before we act, or will we draw the line now, before it’s too late?

