Opinion Print 2025-08-11

‘Pakistan’s moment in Washington’

Qamar Bashir Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 07:10am

This is apropos four letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and yesterday. President Trump’s Washington now, in my view, appears willing to reward Pakistan for supporting US strategic interests.

Islamabad has also revived its traditional role as a mediator between Washington and Beijing, with Trump himself noting that Pakistan “knows Iran very well, better than most,” using its intelligence networks to help avert broader conflict. Analysts view this as Pakistan stepping back into its Cold War-era niche of a trusted go-between in great power diplomacy.

For the first time in decades, the stars seem aligned for Pakistan in Washington. Favorable optics and warm words must now be translated into tangible benefits: expanded trade, accelerated military modernization, strategic technology transfers, and above all, economic revitalization that lifts millions of Pakistanis out of poverty. Diplomatic goodwill is fleeting, and Pakistan’s history is littered with missed chances and squandered advantages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

