FWCCI hails withdrawal of tax measures by FBR

FAISALABAD: Rubina Amjad, Founder President FWCCI & UBG Leader and Shahida Aftab, President FWCCI have appreciated withdrawal of draconian tax measures introduced in the Budget 2025-26 by Federal Board of Revenue.

They have also lauded support and understanding of the business community’s viewpoint by Field Marshal General Asim Munir. They said in a joint statement issued here today.

They said that business community is the major stakeholder in the tax revenue and also in strengthening the economy of Pakistan within and at external level. They said that facilitation to the business community means to gear up the economic activities which results into more revenue generation, employment and accelerated pace of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

They also hailed the Government for this pro-business community decision and acknowledged the Field Marshal’s role in promoting the economic interest of the country.

