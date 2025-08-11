BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Markets Print 2025-08-11

Futures spread up 263 bps

Recorder Review Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s futures market witnessed heightened activity during the outgoing week, with both trading volumes and spreads posting notable gains.

The futures spread rose to 13.53 percent from 10.89 percent, an increase of 263 basis points. Market analysts said the widening spread suggests traders were willing to pay a higher premium for future deliveries, reflecting optimism in certain counters despite broader market volatility.

Average daily traded volume (ADTO) in futures contracts surged by 19.9 percent to 120.56 million shares, compared to 100.55 million shares in the preceding week. In value terms, futures turnover expanded even more sharply — up 30.9 percent to Rs 10.96 billion from Rs 8.37 billion last week, reflecting increased investor participation.

Analysts added that the combination of higher volumes, greater value turnover, and an expanded spread signals robust speculative interest ahead of the upcoming settlement cycle.

PSX ADTO

