KPRA continues enforcement drive in Naran, Kaghan

PESHAWAR: On the directives of the Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region is continuing its monitoring and enforcement campaign in the Naran and Kaghan areas.

On the third day of the drive, enforcement teams led by Assistant Collector Muhammad Munir and Assistant Collector Hizbullah Khan inspected hotels and restaurants, reviewed financial records, and instructed proprietors to deposit Sales Tax on Services strictly in line with declared sales revenue. Business owners were warned that non-compliance could lead to legal proceedings. Records from certain establishments were seized for detailed scrutiny and potential legal action. The KPRA team also met with the Naran Hotel Association, urging cooperation in ensuring timely and accurate tax payments. The Association pledged full compliance with the KPRA Act and provincial laws.

