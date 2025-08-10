BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
3m jobs by 2030 eyed: National AI Policy approved

INP Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday approved its first National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, a landmark step aimed at creating three million jobs in the AI sector by 2030 and boosting the country’s GDP by seven to 12 percent.

Federal Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima said the policy provides a complete roadmap for AI development, ensuring safe and responsible use of the technology while enabling Pakistan to compete in the global AI race.

She noted that the initiative is designed not only to strengthen the domestic tech ecosystem but also to open opportunities for international collaboration, innovation, and economic growth partnership with Romania to expand tech opportunities

In a separate development, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Magsi met with Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan. Both countries agreed to deepen cooperation in science and technology.

Romania has invited Pakistan to participate in European funding programs, which Magsi said could open “new avenues in technology” for the country. He highlighted that Romania is emerging as a significant IT hub in Europe and is eager to strengthen ties with Pakistan in the tech sector.

