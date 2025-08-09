BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola sheds Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2025 01:21pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,400 after a decline of Rs300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,699 after it lost Rs257.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,700 after a gain of Rs500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,397 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $3, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs9 to reach Rs4,064.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate LME gold gold markets US gold rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola local gold prices gold reserves Pakistani Gold Gold prices today Pakistan gold prices copper gold Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates prices of gold gold jewelry export

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola sheds Rs300 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz welcomes US-brokered peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

PM seeks roadmap for $30bn IT export target

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Pakistan, Romania explore joint ventures for EU, Gulf markets

Trump and Putin to meet to discuss Ukraine peace deal in Alaska

Nawaz sparks Pakistan to five-wicket ODI win over West Indies

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Read more stories