Gold price per tola sheds Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,400 after a decline of Rs300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,699 after it lost Rs257.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,700 after a gain of Rs500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,397 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $3, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs9 to reach Rs4,064.