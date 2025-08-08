Gold price per tola gains Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,700 after a gain of Rs500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,956 after it accumulated Rs428.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,200 after a gain of Rs2,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,400 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $5, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs14 to reach Rs4,073.