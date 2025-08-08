BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2025 01:24pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,700 after a gain of Rs500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,956 after it accumulated Rs428.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,200 after a gain of Rs2,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,400 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $5, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs14 to reach Rs4,073.

