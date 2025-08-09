AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

LAHORE: The Ashraf Group of Industries (AGI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Shandong Dayi Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd. (SDBG) to foster strategic collaboration aimed at advancing Pakistan’s organic fertilizer sector.

Under the agreement, Shandong Dayi Biotechnology Group will extend substantial support to AGI’s organic fertilizer facility, including upgrading production lines, streamlining manufacturing processes, and providing expertise in branding and formula development. The two companies will jointly develop innovative bio-compound fertilizers tailored for Pakistan and regional markets, the company announced here on Friday.

This partnership is expected to deliver significant benefits to Pakistani farmers by introducing advanced organic fertilizers that can boost crop yields and lower the costs of conventional fertilizers. AGI and SDBG will work closely with farmers to ensure the new products are both effective and competitive,

in alignment with the Punjab Government’s vision to strengthen the agricultural community. In addition, AGI will serve as a key distributor for select SDBG products—such as fertilizers and animal feed—across multiple regions of Pakistan.

