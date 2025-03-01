AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-01

Pakistan and China can produce high-grade sugar to export globally: PCJCCI

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Pakistan and China can produce high-grade sugar in abundance and export it across the world, Nazir Hussain, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) stated this during a think tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat recently.

He added that sugarcane cooperation between China and Pakistan will bring sweet revolution, and will literally turn the friendship between the two nations “sweeter than honey”.

President PCJCCI said that our chamber aims to connect people and experts from China and Pakistan and provide them a platform to exchange their contemporary ideas. China and Pakistan should join hands to promote sugarcane production and processing to produce high-grade sugar.

Believe me; two iron friends can export sugar to the world if they enhance cooperation in this field. He added that Pakistan’s sugarcane industry couldn’t prosper until growers get leading sugarcane variety. Pakistan is still far from getting access to leading sugarcane varieties which offer great resistance against diseases.

Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd), Senior Vice President PCJCCI gave an impressive industrialisation application of “Tissue Culture” which, according to him, can bring revolution in the production of sugarcane.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCJCCI Pakistan and China Nazir Hussain Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd)

