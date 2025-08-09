BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
Aug 09, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-09

SPI-based inflation up 0.05pc WoW

Hamza Habib Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation witnessed nominal increase of 0.05 percent for the week ended August 7, 2025 compared to 0.35 percent in the previous week.

Major increase is observed in the prices of onions 16.53 percent, tomatoes 10.17 percent, chicken 4.12 percent, eggs 1.32 percent, diesel 0.52 percent, masoor 0.34 percent, tea prepared 0.31 percent, mustard oil 0.20 percent, cigarettes 0.12 percent, firewood 0.08 percent, and fresh milk 0.05 percent.

On the other hand, major decrease is observed in the prices of LPG 3.21 percent, petrol 2.75 percent, bananas 1.56 percent, moong 1.09 percent, maash 1.07 percent, potatoes 0.44 percent, sugar 0.37 percent, garlic 0.36 percent, rice basmati, broken rice 0.28 percent and wheat flour 0.24 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53 percent) items increased, 12 (23.53 percent) items decreased and 27 (52.94 percent) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.73 percent.

Major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62 percent, gas charges for Q1 29.85 percent, sugar 21.75 percent, beef 14.15 percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 11.58 percent vegetable ghee 2.5kg 12.20 percent, moong 12.09 percent, firewood 11.22 percent, gur 10.94 percent, cooked beef 9.31 percent, bananas 9.29 percent, and lawn printed 7.32 percent.

While a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions 55.34 percent, garlic 26.43 percent, mash 22.99 percent, wheat flour 22.01 percent, tomatoes 21.42 percent, tea Lipton 17.93 percent, potatoes 16.91 percent, electricity charges for Q1 10.02 percent, pulse gram 9.87 percent and LPG 5.68 percent.

The SPI for consumption groups up to Rs 17,732 with an increase of 0.30 percent recorded at 316.97 points compared to 316.01 points in previous week.

The SPI for consumption group of Rs 17,732 to 22,888 up by 0.26 percent was recorded at 316.92 points against previous week’s calculation of 316.10 points.

Whereas, the SPI for the income group Rs 22,889-29,517 with an increase of 0.19 percent was recorded at 339.77 points against previous week’s recording of 339.14 points.

The SPI for the income group Rs 29,518-44,175 with an increase of 0.14 percent was recorded at 327.62 points against previous week’s reading of 327.85 points and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs 44,175 registered a decrease of 0.06 percent at 327.66 points against 327.85 points of the previous week’s calculation.

The combined increase for all expenditure groups recorded at 328.12 points compared to 327.94 points of previous week registering a nominal increase of 0.05 percent.

