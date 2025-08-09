BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Published August 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting of the Committee on Enhancing Pak–Türkiye Bilateral Engagement.

The committee was briefed on the progress made across various areas of bilateral cooperation, including economy, trade, industry, education, health, energy, defence, infrastructure, and connectivity.

Dar emphasised the need to fast-track implementation of agreed proposals and projects.

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advance multifaceted cooperation with Türkiye for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly nations.

The meeting was attended by the foreign secretary, secretaries of Economic Affairs Division, Health, Water Resources, Petroleum, Power, and senior officials from concerned departments.

