Asif meets Nawaz

LAHORE: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif here Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest and overall country’s political situation.

Nawaz Sharif said on the occasion that Khawaja Asif was his best friend and companion in difficult times and they have both gone through thick and thin together, sources said. Khawaja Asif said that whenever the country has faced difficulties, Nawaz Sharif’s political insight has supported it. He said they made sacrifices to get the country out of default as well and this journey will continue in the future.

