BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Entering Pakistan startup ecosystem, UAE-based Yango Group acquires stake in fintech Trukkr

BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2025 08:46pm

Yango Group, a UAE based tech company, has acquired a stake in Trukkr, a fintech platform in Pakistan, making its first investment in the country through Yango Ventures, according to a statement on Friday.

The investment would help Trukkr expand its operations, strengthen its credit-scoring tools, and improve access to financial services for thousands of trucking businesses across Pakistan, the statement said.

“In addition to capital, Yango will support Trukkr with product expertise and insights from over 30 global markets — helping the company scale faster and build stronger foundations for growth. The deal marks the company’s entry into the Pakistani startup ecosystem and reflects Yango’s commitment to supporting long-term digital growth across its markets.”

Yango, inDrive and GoEasy: Who will benefit from Careem’s exit?

Yango Ventures is a $20 million corporate venture fund of Yango Group aimed at supporting startups in MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan region), Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America.

Through Yango Ventures, the company provides early-stage companies not only with capital, but also with global expertise in ride-hailing, e-commerce, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) — helping them scale effectively and sustainably.

“Pakistan’s logistics sector is full of potential, and Trukkr is helping move it forward — by giving operators the financial tools they need to scale and succeed in a competitive market. We’re here to support that transformation with our experience and technology. This is the kind of local innovation we want to help grow, and it’s just the start of our work in Pakistan.” Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We are excited to partner with Yango Group, in addition to their strategic equity investment, we find that their experience in building state of the art logistics tech and deploying it in over 30 countries will allow us to strengthen our offerings in Pakistan and beyond” said Sheryar Bawany, CEO of Trukkr.

In 2023, Trukkr raised $6.4 million in a funding round and also received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence.

According to the information available on its website, Trukkr is a digital logistics platform that offers SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions with embedded finance capabilities to drive efficiency for all stakeholders across the logistics spectrum.

Startups fintech startups in Pakistan Pakistan’s startup yango group Trukkr

Comments

200 characters

Entering Pakistan startup ecosystem, UAE-based Yango Group acquires stake in fintech Trukkr

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

KSE-100 Index closes marginally lower after late-session selling

Pakistan court jails 3 illegal currency dealers for 5 years, fines Rs1mn each

NA confirms removal of Omar Ayub as Opposition Leader

India pauses plans to buy US arms after Trump’s tariffs

Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza amounts to dangerous escalation: PM Shehbaz

Govt, FFCL discuss fertiliser supply, pricing ahead of cropping seasons

Security forces kill 33 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Read more stories