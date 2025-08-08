Security forces kill 33 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Security forces killed 33 Indian-sponsored terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the movement of the militants was detected in the general area of Sambaza in Balochistan’s Zhob district on the night of August 7-8. Security forces swiftly responded, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours.

A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered from killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

Three soldiers martyred in Mastung terrorist attack: ISPR

The ISPR also confirmed that a sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to securing the country’s borders and eliminating the threat of terrorism, the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised security forces for successfully thwarting an infiltration attempt by India-backed terrorists in the border area of Zhob.

“The security forces’ personnel put their lives at risk to foil the terrorists’ entry and crush their nefarious designs,” the prime minister said, paying tribute to their bravery, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He reiterated that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed his government’s resolve to eradicate the menace in all its forms.