Security forces kill three terrorists in Khyber district operation: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Tor Darra, Khyber District, successfully eliminating three terrorists, the military’s media wing reported on Monday.

According to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the presence of Khawarij militants in the region.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the militants’ location, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists.

“Three Khawarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, who were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The ISPR also confirmed that a sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement emphasized.