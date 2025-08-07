BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Gold price per tola increases to over Rs362,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 05:41pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,200 after a gain of Rs2,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,528 after it accumulated Rs2,487.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,300 after a gain of Rs1,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,395 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $29, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs49 to reach Rs4,059.

